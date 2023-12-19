Two wild tiger cubs shot by Kanchanaburi trail cameras

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the cameras detected and captured photos of two cubs of a tigress (Panthera tigris). The images were captured on August 3 this year in the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi’s Muean district.

Earlier this year, the department had cooperated with Panthera South and Southeast Asia Regional Office and Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Forestry to install trail cameras and monitor the tiger population.

The two cubs, which have not been assigned tracking codes, were found in the latest check of the files from the cameras.