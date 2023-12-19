Two wild tiger cubs shot by Kanchanaburi trail cameras
Trail cameras installed in a wildlife sanctuary in Kanchanaburi have captured photos of two tiger cubs for the first time, indicating potentially fertile habitat for wild tigers there.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the cameras detected and captured photos of two cubs of a tigress (Panthera tigris). The images were captured on August 3 this year in the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi’s Muean district.
Earlier this year, the department had cooperated with Panthera South and Southeast Asia Regional Office and Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Forestry to install trail cameras and monitor the tiger population.
The two cubs, which have not been assigned tracking codes, were found in the latest check of the files from the cameras.
Their mother was assigned tracking code TWT128F after it was detected and captured for the first time at 10:03am on August 3 and again on August 8 at 11:38pm.
The same trail camera at the spot have on three occasions captured a full-grown male tiger – at 6:04 pm on April 20, at 3am on July 6 and at 3:11 am on June 13. The male tiger was given tracking code HKT270M.
A total of 420 trail cameras have been installed in western areas of forest reserves to monitor populations of wild cats, tigers and their prey. Six types of wild cats and tigers have been spotted in those locations: tigers, leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, Asian golden cats and blotched cats.