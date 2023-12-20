Mukdahan Court finds ‘Uncle Pol’ guilty of killing niece in high-profile murder case

The case has kept most Thais riveted, and at times has even affected the ratings of television soap operas as viewers are more interested in this case.

Due to the media presentation, the public became sympathetic towards Chaiyapol, especially after the victim’s parents aired suspicions that he may have been the one to abduct their child. The parents pointed out that the dog guarding the house did not bark and the child did not cry when she was carried away.

An autopsy found many wounds on the child’s body and genitals, but the hospital did not confirm if she was raped.

Yet, the soft-spoken uncle made people believe in him as he repeatedly declared his love for the child and kept insisting he could never harm her.

Yet, thanks to public support, Chaiyapol’s unfinished ramshackle house soon turned into a mansion and he became an overnight celebrity. A well-known TV and film producer even got him jobs as a model, singer and actor.

Overnight celebrity

YouTubers began flocking to the little village to look for clues, which give the villagers a chance to earn a lot from either renting out land for camping or putting them up at their homes.

With some YouTubers camping there for months, many villagers also found a market for their fresh vegetables and fruits. Several new YouTube channels popped up reporting live from the village, while Chaiyapol himself set up a channel, so fans to watch him in real-time.

Television stations also dispatched teams to cover the developments at Ban Kokkok.

Amid all this drama, many reporters questioned whether the young girl could have climbed the steep mountain on her own, or if someone had taken her up there and left her to die.

In the first two months, the online world was divided, with one side branding Chaiyapol as the killer and the other side just seeing him as an “innocent man”.

Several TV stations also recorded his daily activities and by July 9, while social media users launched the #SaveUnclePol hashtag.

When Chaiyapol launched his YouTube channel on August 16, he won thousands of subscribers. He starred in a music video with popular folk singer Jintara Poonlarp on August 30, and it won more than 2 million views in just two days.

However, during the height of Chaiyapol’s popularity, some of his leading supporters began deserting him after noticing some irregularities.

The verdict

The court, meanwhile, based its ruling on surrounding evidence. It pointed out that it was impossible for a three-year-old to walk 1.5 kilometres and then climb up a steep mountain. The court also noted that the child’s older sister was minding the child from 9am and some 50 minutes later, she found her younger sibling had disappeared. The older girl said she did not hear the child cry at all.

This led to prosecutors believing that she may have been taken away by someone known to her.

Investigators spoke to 14 close relatives and found that all except Chaiyapol had alibis. The court said Chaiyapol was not able to prove his whereabouts at the time when the girl disappeared.

The court also noted that Chaiyapol knew of the child’s disappearance even before he returned home, which it said would have been impossible if he had not been involved in the disappearance.

Though Chaiyapol told police that his wife had called to tell him about the disappearance, the court pointed out that the man did not own a mobile phone at the time. The two families shared one phone, and it was at home at the time.

The court also noted that Chaiyapol had told a monk at 10am that his niece had disappeared, though he was outside at the time.

The verdict also said that Chaiyapol had tried to convince a witness to tell the police that he was at a rubber plantation nearby since 7am, instead of being near the child’s house at around the time she disappeared. The court took this as the suspect trying to conceal his wrongdoing.

The court also said hair found in Chiayapol’s pickup truck matched the child’s DNA.