Thailand suspends issuance of gun licenses until Dec 19, 2024

Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, said the directive was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday and went into effect on Wednesday.

The issuing of licences for firearms will be suspended until December 19, 2024.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the directive that was issued under the provisions of the 1947 Firearms Control Act, she said.