Thailand’s New Year tradition: Butter cookies in red tins spark joy and symbolism

Success and good fortune

The tradition of gifting these cookies in a red tin during the New Year holidays is deeply rooted in the auspicious symbolism of the colour red.

In Chinese culture, red signifies happiness, success and good fortune.

These cookie tins, often added to gift hampers, are also seen as a symbol of sharing.

Danish cookies may be the last thing on your mind, but they come in handy when hunger strikes and there is nothing else at hand.

Plus the tin can be repurposed for storage or other uses.

Western tradition

Gifting cookies is a practice borrowed from the West, when buttery cookies were seen as a symbol of luxury.

The Arsenal and Imperial cookies are believed to have been inspired by Denmark’s Royal Dansk brand of melt-in-the-mouth, butter cookies that come in different shapes.

Packing the cookies in a tin ensures the cookies remain fresh and have a long shelf life.

Though the Royal Dansk cookies come in a blue tin, local producers opted for red due to its symbolism.

Soldiers on the tin

So, why do both Arsenal and Imperial tins feature soldiers?

Both brands market themselves as Danish cookies, capitalising on Denmark’s reputation for high-quality cookies.

However, though the Imperial tin features images of Danish soldiers near the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, the Arsenal tin sports an image of British soldiers with Big Ben in the background.