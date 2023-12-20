Thailand’s New Year tradition: Butter cookies in red tins spark joy and symbolism
As the New Year approaches, one popular gift takes the spotlight in Thailand – Danish butter cookies in a distinctive red tin.
But why are these cookies so sought after and what is the story behind this red tin?
Arsenal vs Imperial
Two major players in this cookie phenomenon are Arsenal and Imperial, both sharing strikingly similar packaging. Many mistakenly assume they come from the same company, but in reality, they are produced by two completely different entities.
Imperial cookies are crafted by the KCG Group which was founded by Tong Theeranusornkij in 1985. Initially imported to meet market demand, Tong shifted to producing these delicious cookies locally due to logistical challenges.
Arsenal cookies, meanwhile, are produced by the Siam Ruammit Company, which was established in 1976. The company also produces other well-known snacks like Snack Jack, Corn Puff, Hanami shrimp crackers, etc.
Success and good fortune
The tradition of gifting these cookies in a red tin during the New Year holidays is deeply rooted in the auspicious symbolism of the colour red.
In Chinese culture, red signifies happiness, success and good fortune.
These cookie tins, often added to gift hampers, are also seen as a symbol of sharing.
Danish cookies may be the last thing on your mind, but they come in handy when hunger strikes and there is nothing else at hand.
Plus the tin can be repurposed for storage or other uses.
Western tradition
Gifting cookies is a practice borrowed from the West, when buttery cookies were seen as a symbol of luxury.
The Arsenal and Imperial cookies are believed to have been inspired by Denmark’s Royal Dansk brand of melt-in-the-mouth, butter cookies that come in different shapes.
Packing the cookies in a tin ensures the cookies remain fresh and have a long shelf life.
Though the Royal Dansk cookies come in a blue tin, local producers opted for red due to its symbolism.
Soldiers on the tin
So, why do both Arsenal and Imperial tins feature soldiers?
Both brands market themselves as Danish cookies, capitalising on Denmark’s reputation for high-quality cookies.
However, though the Imperial tin features images of Danish soldiers near the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, the Arsenal tin sports an image of British soldiers with Big Ben in the background.