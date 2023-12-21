Kanchanaburi couple arrested for using fake money in top-up machines

An automatic top-up kiosk can be used to transfer money, pay bills, top-up game currencies and for other prepaid services.

A shop owner in Tha Muang district filed a complaint with Nong Khao police station earlier this month and submitted CCTV footage showing the couple wearing face masks and riding on a motorcycle with the license plate removed using the automatic top-up kiosk in front of his establishment.

Police tracked down the suspects to their house in Muang district and arrested Prasitchai, 28 and his wife Jintara, 27 (last name withheld) on Wednesday night. The couple reportedly admitted to the crime, adding that they studied how to use fake bills in a certain model of automatic kiosk to bypass the security check via a video clip available on YouTube.