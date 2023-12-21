Ministries to clamp down on crop burning as pollution levels rise
In a move to fight air pollution, the ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Agriculture and Cooperatives jointly declared war on crop burning, vowing to crack down on one of the main sources of PM2.5 fine dust.
PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can be inhaled, boosting the risk of health problems like heart disease and asthma.
The levels of PM2.5 in Thailand often peak around December to March, especially in big cities, with major pollution sources being traffic and industrial emissions, as well as farmers’ burning of their fields after harvest.
Crop burning is a cheap but environmentally unfriendly method of preparing the fields for the next round of cultivation. Although it is illegal, farmers are still burning under the radar of the authorities.
Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Captain Thammanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives met this week to discuss measures to tackle the sources of PM2.5 in agriculture.
The two ministries vowed to employ stricter measures to eradicate crop burning, including registering sugarcane and corn growers, the two crops that reportedly generate the most smog from burning, as well as educating farmers about the legal and environmental repercussions of burning.
“We urge farmers nationwide to completely stop burning in the next few months, which is when the air pollution often reaches a critical point,” Thammanat said after the meeting.
He added that urgent letters have been dispatched to all provincial governors to increase monitoring by local officials and impose strict punishments on violators.
Thammanat said his ministry would also consider suspending the government subsidy for eligible farmers if they violate the law by burning their fields. Currently, farmers can receive up to 1,000 baht per rai as a subsidy for growing specific crops in selected areas.
“The ministries will also work with related agencies to increase efforts in eradicating air pollution sources from agriculture, and will meet again to track the progress of the war against crop burning,” Thammanat concluded.