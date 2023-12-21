Ministries to clamp down on crop burning as pollution levels rise

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can be inhaled, boosting the risk of health problems like heart disease and asthma.

The levels of PM2.5 in Thailand often peak around December to March, especially in big cities, with major pollution sources being traffic and industrial emissions, as well as farmers’ burning of their fields after harvest.

Crop burning is a cheap but environmentally unfriendly method of preparing the fields for the next round of cultivation. Although it is illegal, farmers are still burning under the radar of the authorities.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Captain Thammanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives met this week to discuss measures to tackle the sources of PM2.5 in agriculture.

The two ministries vowed to employ stricter measures to eradicate crop burning, including registering sugarcane and corn growers, the two crops that reportedly generate the most smog from burning, as well as educating farmers about the legal and environmental repercussions of burning.