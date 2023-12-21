Trang airport road sign in comical ‘language’ removed

On Tuesday, a Facebook user posted the photo of a road sign pointing to Trang Airport, and which was put up in front of Wat Nang Pralard in Moo 5 village of Tambon Khok Saba in Trang’s Na Yong district.

Rather than the usual English, the sign used the sound of the Thai words for Trang Airport “ThaAgrad SayaiThang”.

The Facebook user said even that phonetic transcription was incorrectly spelled and should have been written as “Tha Argard Sayarn Trang”.