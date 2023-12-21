Motorway opens to bypass heavy traffic over holidays
The Highways Department will allow motorists to use a 77.49-kilometre section of its Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway for free during the long New Year holidays.
The slice of the M6 motorway will allow motorists to bypass heavy traffic in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima as it runs from Tambon Nong Sarai in Pak Chong district to Muang district.
Earlier, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin instructed the department to allow motorists to start using the finished part of the M6 motorway from December 28 to reduce congestion on main roads from Bangkok to the North and Northeast.
After Srettha’s instruction, the department told its contactors to speed up installation of street lamps on the finished parts of the motorway. The motorway’s construction has been divided into multiple contracts.
As of the end of November, some 92.588% of construction had been completed.
The department expects full completion by late next year, after which the full 196-kilometre-long motorway will be opened to motorists.