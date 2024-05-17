‘Democracy heroes’ remembered on 32nd anniversary of Black May

Politicians, academics, activists and relatives of protesters killed in 1992’s “Black May” came together on Friday to mark its 32nd anniversary and honour the “democracy heroes”.

Some of those present at the event credited these heroes with inspiring the 1997 “people’s constitution” – described by many as one of Thailand’s most democratic charters – while others called for amendments to the current post-coup charter to ensure it truly serves the interests of the majority.

A ceremony was held at the Black May 1992 Memorial on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, along with merit-making rituals for those killed in the crackdown.

Though official figures put the number of deaths at 44, the unofficial figures are far higher, with many protesters still missing.

Participating in Friday’s event were Parliament President and House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, former protest leader Asst Prof Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, representative of deceased protesters Adul Khiewboriboon, along with the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s spokesman Anusorn Iamsa-ard, and opposition Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun.

Prinya said Thailand has not made much progress in democracy even 32 years after Black May, citing the current charter that was written after a military coup.

“Let’s work together to bring democracy back to the country under a people’s constitution,” the academic said. “We should be aware that the constitution does not belong to any particular group of people. It must be fair to everyone so there’s no more need for pro-democracy protests and losses of lives.”