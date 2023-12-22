Heavy rain, storm surges to affect southern Thailand

The warning was issued by the Hydro-Informatics Institute on Friday, which added that provinces to be affected by heavy rains include Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The institute added that waves in the Gulf of Thailand could rise to 2-4 metres high during the period, and warned those residing along the east coast to be on the lookout for inshore surges.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from stormy areas. Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore until Monday, the institute said.

From December 24-27, storm surges are forecast along the east coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat, which could lead to flooding in and around the estuaries in these areas, the institute added.