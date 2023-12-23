Police raid finds 87 guns, over 4,500 ammo in famous YouTuber’s house

House owner Trinnasit (last name withheld), 33, said the guns and ammo were family heirloom he had received from his father. Trinnasit runs a YouTube channel featuring gun reviews, including modification and maintenance techniques.

The crackdown on Friday is part of Phitsanulok police’s efforts to suppress crimes and ensure public safety during the New Year holidays. Nearly 300 police officers have been dispatched to search suspicious locations in the province for sign of unregistered weapons and other contraband.

Phitsanulok police chief Pol Maj-General Nikhom Kreunopparat said that Trinnasit’s residence is one of the locations where officials were granted search warrants by the provincial court for this operation.

He added that items found in the house include 87 guns, 4,576 ammunition, and seven magazines.

Trinnasit reportedly said that all the guns were in his father’s name and were purchased legally. He was charged with possessing firearms and ammunition without a permit.

Investigators will be checking if the weapons were ever legally transferred to the current owner.