Thailand in grip of chilly weather with cold winds

The department has also forecast strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.

A high-pressure area, or cold air mass, continues to cover Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cold to very cold weather and strong winds to Thailand, the department explained.

In the northern mountainous areas, the minimum temperature could range from 3-13 degrees Celsius, while in the mountainous areas of the northeast, minimum temperature is expected in the range of 5-13 degrees Celsius.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather, and precautions should be taken against potential dangers from disasters that may arise due to dry and windy conditions.