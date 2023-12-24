Thailand in grip of chilly weather with cold winds
Most parts of Thailand will experience cold weather while the South should brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Thailand Meteorological Department has forecast for December 24-25.
The department has also forecast strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.
A high-pressure area, or cold air mass, continues to cover Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cold to very cold weather and strong winds to Thailand, the department explained.
In the northern mountainous areas, the minimum temperature could range from 3-13 degrees Celsius, while in the mountainous areas of the northeast, minimum temperature is expected in the range of 5-13 degrees Celsius.
People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather, and precautions should be taken against potential dangers from disasters that may arise due to dry and windy conditions.
Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region would be accompanied by strong winds, the department said. On December 24-25, a low-pressure system is expected to intensify along the coast of Malaysia, moving across the lower southern part of Thailand and descending into the lower Andaman Sea. This is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to certain areas of the lower southern region.
Provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 24 include Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun.
On December 25, provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
The Department of Meteorology has advised residents of these areas to beware of sudden flash floods and mudslides, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Wind waves 2-4 metres high are expected in the Gulf of Thailand. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may be higher than four metres.
Waves around two metres high are expected in the Andaman Sea. The department has advised caution to residents near the shore in the southern region.
Ships sailing in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, especially in areas with thunderstorms, should exercise caution. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should avoid venturing out into the sea during the specified period, the department said.