Cool weather continues, rain for the Deep South

The lowest temperature in Bangkok will be 14-19 degrees Celsius and the highest 28-31 degrees, while the North will shiver in temperatures of 3-11 degrees. The Meteorological Department forecasts that the cooler weather will continue until January 1, especially in the north and northeast, though brighter days and warmer temperatures can be expected from tomorrow elsewhere.

Both east and west coasts of the South will be warmer too, with temperatures ranging from

25-32 degrees Celsius and rain, sometimes heavy in the lower part of the region.

The wind will stir up waves of 2 - 4 metres in the Gulf of Thailand and over 4 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea will be a little calmer, with wave height of around 2 metres, reaching 2-3 metres away from the coast.

Small vessels in these areas should stay ashore.