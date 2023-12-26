Nearly 10,000 Yala and Narathiwat homes damaged by floods

The flooding, the result of heavy rain over several days, is the worst the region has seen in 40 years.

In Yala, flooding has affected 9 districts, namely Yala, Muang Yala, Bannang Sata, Ra Ngae, Than To, Kalumpong, Betong, Thung Yala, and Bacho. Nearly 6,000 homes have been damaged.

In Narathiwat, flooding has also affected 9 districts, namely Narathiwat, Muang Narathiwat, Waeng, Su-Ngai Padi, Si Sakhon, Rueso, Yi-ngo, Ruse-ae, and Rueso. Nearly 4,000 homes have been damaged.

The DDPM has deployed rescue teams to the affected areas to provide assistance to those displaced by the floods.

The Narathiwat Provincial Public Relations Office warned residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and protect themselves against health risks associated with flooding. These include leptospirosis, athlete's foot, conjunctivitis, and diseases related to poor healthcare and environmental hygiene, such as gastrointestinal illnesses.

It also warned of the risks associated with short-circuits, electrical leaks and electric shocks during the flooding, along with the appearance of venomous snakes, scorpions, and mosquitoes, which could pose a threat to life. In case of emergency, local government agencies should be contacted or calls made to the hotline 1784.