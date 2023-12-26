ThaiHealth seeks help in ensuring well-being of 46,000 bedridden elderly patients

Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaibool, director of ThaiHealth’s healthcare development division, said the statistics for 2021 indicate that Thailand has 12.5 million elderly people, and of them, 46,779 are bedridden due to conditions like strokes, heart disease or other paralysing disorders.

Dr Pongthep said these patients require specialised care, as their condition makes them vulnerable to painful bedsores.

The doctor was speaking at a seminar on palliative care held in cooperation with the Wellbeing Creation Co Ltd, the General Practitioners/Family Physicians Association of Thailand and the Physical Therapy Association of Thailand.