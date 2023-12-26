background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, December 27, 2023
Their Majesties offer New Year calendars to well-wishing public

TUESDAY, December 26, 2023

In a benevolent gesture, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will offer calendars to individuals who pen their blessings in the upcoming New Year festival.

People are invited to covey their well-wishes at six designated palaces from 8am to 5pm, including:

• The Grand Palace, Bangkok (Opposite the Sala Sahathai Samakhom)

• Bang Pa-in Palace, Ayutthaya

• Klai Kangwon Palace, Prachuap Khiri Khan

• Bhubing Rajanives Palace, Chiang Mai

• Phu Phan Ratchaniwet Palace, Sakon Nakhon

• Taksin Ratchaniwet Palace, Narathiwat

Participants are advised to dress respectfully and present their ID card or a copy of their passport at the screening checkpoint.

For visitors in Bangkok, parking is available on the northern side of Sanam Luang, with access to the Grand Palace available via the pedestrian tunnel.

