Irregularity spotted in bidding for Orange Line

In urgent letters dispatched to the Ministry of Transport’s permanent secretary and MRTA’s governor, the DSI said that it suspected that the bidding process for the Orange Line train project on the Bang Khunnon – Minburi section could be illegal, as the selection committee may have omitted the screening of qualifications of the two bidders, the source said.

The MRTA had called on bidders to tender their envelopes for the project on July 27, 2022. Only two entities submitted proposals: Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), which operates the MRT system, and Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Group.

MRTA announced in September of that year that both bidders passed the technical qualification test.

The source said the DSI had earlier alerted the MRTA’s selection committee that ITD should not be allowed to participate in public-private partnership contracts. The DSI cited that one of ITD’s authorised directors has been sentenced to a jail term, thus annulling its qualification under the regulations announced by the Public-Private Partnership Committee.

The MRTA’s selection committee continued with the bidding process despite the DSI’s remark.