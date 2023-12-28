Passengers using Green Line extensions to pay fares from Jan 2

Holders of Rabbit cards for students and children, however, will be charged 10 baht, while holders of Rabbit cards for seniors will be charged 7 baht.

The extension sections on the Sukhumvit Line stretch from Bearing to Samrong, from Samrong to Kheha (Samut Prakan) and from Ha Yaek Lat Phrao to Khu Khot stations.

Meanwhile, the extension on the Silom Line stretches from Pho Nimit to Bang Wa stations.

In November, Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said that the fare adjustment is part of the plan to settle the approximately 53 billion baht owed to the Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC) for operating the Green Line and installing electrical and mechanical systems.

He added that the extension sections of Green Line, which began operating six years ago, have still not been added to the Green Line’s fare system, which starts at 17 baht and is capped at 62 baht as of the start of this year.