Bangkok’s giant demon statue banished amid rumours of animal sacrifice

The move came after the State Railway of Thailand ordered that the statue of Khru Kai Kaeo, a winged demon with fangs and crimson talons, be removed by December 30.

The hotel’s operator, Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchadaphisek, has also been ordered to pay a fine of 1.3 million baht for violating the Building Control Act.

The statue of Khru Kai Kaeo and its accompanying nine-tailed fox figure were removed to the rear of the hotel, out of public sight.

"The front of The Bazaar Hotel will be transformed into an activity area for guests," said the hotel’s owner Pairoj Thungthong.