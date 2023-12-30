BMA urges public to report unsafe fireworks to avoid repeat of Santika tragedy

Last week, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced a ban on fireworks and firecrackers at entertainment venues across the capital. The aim is to prevent a repeat of the Santika Pub tragedy, which caught fire on the morning of January 1, 2008, killing 67 partygoers and injuring another 103. The pub was in Bangkok’s Ekamai area.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the BMA said Traffy Fondue has recorded 543 complaints regarding fireworks, so far. Of the complaints, 382 have been solved, 106 have been forwarded to relevant agencies and the rest are being processed.

The post said the most frequent complaint is to do with noise pollution and the districts that have attracted the most complaints are Khlong San, Bang Rak, Sathorn, Watthana and Bangkok Noi.

The city is urging Bangkokians to report any violation of city regulations related to firecrackers and fireworks via Traffy Fondue, which can be accessed through https://lin.ee/nwxfnHw, LINE @traffyfondue, or by scanning the QR code below.

Meanwhile, Bangkokians can enjoy spectacular pyrotechnic shows at several locations in the city, including CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, EmDistrict, Iconsiam, Terminal 21 Asok, Siam Centre, and Siam Discovery.