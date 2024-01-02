New Year countdown data usage up sharply: AIS

AIS, a leading Thai telecommunications company, revealed on January 2 that data usage in Thailand increased by more than 100% on New Year's Eve 2023. The company said that the most popular activities were posting, loading, and sharing content on social media.

Posting

The number of posts on social media increased by 50% on New Year's Eve. The most popular topics were New Year's celebrations, fireworks, and food.

Loading

The amount of data downloaded on social media increased by 100% on New Year's Eve. The most popular types of content were images, videos, and music.

Sharing

The number of shares on social media increased by 150% on New Year's Eve. The most popular content to share was photos and videos of New Year's celebrations.

Video views

The number of video views on social media increased by 1,000% on New Year's Eve. The most popular video platforms were TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

AIS said that the increase in data usage was due to the popularity of New Year's Eve celebrations in Thailand. The company also said that the trend of posting, loading, and sharing content on social media is expected to continue in the future.