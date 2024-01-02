New Year road deaths rise to 190 after 62 killed on Jan 1

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that there were 419 road accidents on Monday, killing 62 and injuring 422 people.

Speeding was the main cause, accounting for 39.4% of accidents, followed by drunk driving (30.55%), the department said.

The vast majority of accidents (86.51%) involved motorcycles and most (85.44%) of them took place on straight roads, followed by highways (38.86%) and rural roads (33.17%).

The highest accident rate was between midnight and 1am.

The 20-29 age group accounted for the highest number of victims, at 17.36%.

Provinces with the highest number of accidents on Monday were Prachuap Khiri Khan and Songkhla, with 15 each.