Humble furniture sets the scene at PMs new bedroom

Srettha, who is also the Finance Minister, said on Tuesday that he will begin spending nights at Government House from January 7 in a bid to save the commuting time from his home.

A room at Thai Khu Fah Building was recently renovated to serve as the PM’s bedroom. It comprises an office and a bedroom with a king-size bed, surrounded by tall windows with cream-coloured curtains.

Decorated in a humble style, the furniture includes two armchairs, a long stool, two sets of nightstands with lamps, a television set, and a clothes closet.