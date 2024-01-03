Humble furniture sets the scene at PMs new bedroom
Take a good look at Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s new bedroom on the 2nd floor of Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House compound.
Srettha, who is also the Finance Minister, said on Tuesday that he will begin spending nights at Government House from January 7 in a bid to save the commuting time from his home.
A room at Thai Khu Fah Building was recently renovated to serve as the PM’s bedroom. It comprises an office and a bedroom with a king-size bed, surrounded by tall windows with cream-coloured curtains.
Decorated in a humble style, the furniture includes two armchairs, a long stool, two sets of nightstands with lamps, a television set, and a clothes closet.