Liquor tax exemption may harm health but not stimulate tourism: researchers

The proposed exemption, discussed by the Thai cabinet this week as part of an economic stimulus package, would prove ineffective at increasing tourism, according to researchers at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) including Dr Narit Pisalyabutr.

Reducing excise taxes would go against the principle of utilising taxes to care for society.

The government’s economic stimulus package is to focus on boosting tourism centres and adjusting the structure of excise taxes. Local liquor tax was exempted from this scheme.

Lamentable commodity

Dr Narit, a senior scholar at the TDRI, views liquor as a lamentable commodity, causing adverse effects on health and society. The imposition of excise taxes aims to reduce consumption, with the revenues utilised to address various social issues arising from prolonged alcohol consumption, such as campaigns against drunk driving and allocating funds for patients affected by alcohol-related illnesses.

“There is not much agreement with reducing or exempting excise taxes, because it contradicts the principle of using taxes to care for the aforementioned society”, he said.

When asked about the rationale behind exempting excise taxes for local liquor in order to stimulate domestic tourism and the Thai economy, Dr Narit noted that the direct effect would be on prices. Reducing excise taxes might lower alcohol prices, possibly leading to increased consumption. He said an excise tax reduction would not correlate with indirect effects on tourism, contrary to the Cabinet’s intent.

The direct impact might not be substantial, since alcoholic beverages require a thorough study of their societal and health implications, he conceded.