Mirror Foundation devises job placement strategy for elderly, homeless
The sight of elderly individuals in yellow aprons diligently cleaning pedestrian flyovers under the pelting sun may be disturbing to many. After all, most Thais have been raised to respect the elders and ensure they are well looked after.
However, these aged men and women wearing bright yellow aprons reading “Jang Wan Kha” or “please hire us”, are not abandoned. They are actually beneficiaries of the Mirror Foundation’s job placement program for the homeless.
The foundation has launched this scheme to help homeless individuals earn at least 500 baht per day, so they can afford to feed themselves, cover basic necessities and have a little put away for medical emergencies or medication. The foundation also hopes they will have enough saved to eventually rent a room and stop sleeping on the streets.
Sitthipol Chuprajong, chief of the Jang Wan Kha project, said the foundation is seeking support from government agencies and the private sector to provide jobs and funding.
Not based on age
While the project does not specifically focus on the elderly, most of the participants are 60 or above, he said.
Of the 160 workers in the project, 50% are homeless and the rest are underprivileged Bangkokians who rent rooms at no more than 1,500 baht a month, Sitthipol said.
As for the homeless, they mostly survive on collecting recyclable waste to sell and some receive a monthly allowance for the elderly. Most of them eat at charity kitchens.
He said the Jang Wan Kha project’s aim is to find this group of people jobs based on their abilities, ranging from cleaning to sorting out donated items at the foundation.
Sitthipol said the individuals who have registered for this scheme are split into separate groups depending on their economic needs.
For instance, he said, some only need to work a few days a week, while others need to work for five days.
“Some don’t have to pay rent, so we just let them work two days a week,” Sittipol said. “Some, however, have nothing at all, so we give them work for five days a week. This way, they can have a better quality of life and eventually have a home to live in.”
However, he said, the biggest challenge is tackling the resistance some of them have to systematic employment. Another challenge is tackling those with mental health problems or alcoholism.
He said the foundation’s aim is not just to address their bread-and-butter needs, but also their mental and physical well-being.
In addition, he said, many also lacked identity papers, so they cannot seek universal healthcare.
More losing homes
As for the rising number of people in their 40s losing their jobs and homes, the foundation is working on finding more suitable jobs as well as offering new training programs.
He added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is a key partner in the scheme, as it has enough funds to hire road cleaners and waste collectors.
“The issue of homelessness and elderly people working on the streets will improve if all sectors of society understand them,” Sitthipol said.
“State agencies and the private sector that have funds should support this project, as Mirror Foundation and other such entities have limited resources to tackle this problem effectively.”