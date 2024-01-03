Mirror Foundation devises job placement strategy for elderly, homeless

Sitthipol said the individuals who have registered for this scheme are split into separate groups depending on their economic needs.

For instance, he said, some only need to work a few days a week, while others need to work for five days.

“Some don’t have to pay rent, so we just let them work two days a week,” Sittipol said. “Some, however, have nothing at all, so we give them work for five days a week. This way, they can have a better quality of life and eventually have a home to live in.”

However, he said, the biggest challenge is tackling the resistance some of them have to systematic employment. Another challenge is tackling those with mental health problems or alcoholism.

He said the foundation’s aim is not just to address their bread-and-butter needs, but also their mental and physical well-being.

In addition, he said, many also lacked identity papers, so they cannot seek universal healthcare.

More losing homes

As for the rising number of people in their 40s losing their jobs and homes, the foundation is working on finding more suitable jobs as well as offering new training programs.

He added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is a key partner in the scheme, as it has enough funds to hire road cleaners and waste collectors.

“The issue of homelessness and elderly people working on the streets will improve if all sectors of society understand them,” Sitthipol said.

“State agencies and the private sector that have funds should support this project, as Mirror Foundation and other such entities have limited resources to tackle this problem effectively.”