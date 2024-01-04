Public Health expands free telemedicine to Thai expats and travellers
The Public Health Ministry has expanded its free telemedicine programme overseas to help Thais with common illnesses get free medical advice, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chai Wacharonke said the expansion of free telemedicine service to Thais overseas has been launched in-line with Article 5 of the National Health Act of BE 2550 (AD 2007).
The article specifies free universal healthcare coverage for those Thais who live abroad or Thais making foreign trips, the spokesman added.
The Public Health Ministry has now created the telemedicine programme under the principle that all Thai patients must have access to universal healthcare no matter where they live.
The programme has limitations, however. Unlike patients residing within Thailand, Thais living abroad or making foreign trips will get access only to medical advice for common illnesses. Those living in Thailand also enjoy access to medicine dispensed by pharmacies to treat common illnesses.
Chai noted the programme could prove useful for those Thais on overseas trips who face language obstacles when seeking medical advice.
The free telemedicine services will be available starting January 15 for Thais living abroad or making foreign trips. They must install and utilise one of four apps — Saluber MD, Clicknic, Mordee or Totale Telemed.
Thais can check their universal healthcare rights at the website of the National Health Security Office or through the Line account of the NHSO at @nhso.
The spokesman said the telemedicine service is responding to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to boost digital health services.