Public Health expands free telemedicine to Thai expats and travellers

Chai Wacharonke said the expansion of free telemedicine service to Thais overseas has been launched in-line with Article 5 of the National Health Act of BE 2550 (AD 2007).

The article specifies free universal healthcare coverage for those Thais who live abroad or Thais making foreign trips, the spokesman added.

The Public Health Ministry has now created the telemedicine programme under the principle that all Thai patients must have access to universal healthcare no matter where they live.