People from over 60 countries and territories can visit Thailand without visa for 30 days

According to the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs, these countries and territories include: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovak, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Under bilateral agreement, holders of Cambodia and Myanmar passports can enter Thailand and stay here without a visa for 14 days. This applies to those entering the country through an international airport only.

Foreigners holding the passports of Hong Kong, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

The nationals of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, South Korea and Peru can stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 90 days.