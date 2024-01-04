People from over 60 countries and territories can visit Thailand without visa for 30 days
Foreign visitors from more than 60 countries and territories can enter Thailand without a visa and stay in the country for up to 30 days.
According to the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs, these countries and territories include: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovak, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.
Under bilateral agreement, holders of Cambodia and Myanmar passports can enter Thailand and stay here without a visa for 14 days. This applies to those entering the country through an international airport only.
Foreigners holding the passports of Hong Kong, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.
The nationals of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, South Korea and Peru can stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 90 days.
Temporary visa-free entry is currently effective from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, for Chinese and Kazakhstan nationals, and November 10 to May 10 for Indian nationals and the Taiwanese.
Russian passport holders are eligible for a 90-day stay without a visa from November 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.
The policy of offering visa-free entry has led to an increase in tourist arrivals to Thailand, according to government officials. Bangkok became the world’s most visited city last year, with 22.78 million international visitors, according to a report by payment-processing corporation Mastercard.
Thailand’s two other popular tourist destinations – Phuket and Pattaya – were among the top 20 most visited cities in the world. Phuket ranked 14th with 9.89 million visitors, while Pattaya ranked 15th with 9.44 million visitors.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed on Tuesday that Thailand and China had agreed to allow visa-free entry “permanently” for their nationals travelling between the two countries from March 1.