Defence minister briefs MPs on Chinese submarine deal

Sutin was explaining the use of the defence budget to the Parliament during the deliberations on the Budget Bill for fiscal 2024. The government has proposed a total budget of 3.48 trillion baht. The 3-day session is scheduled to end today (January 5).

Sutin pointed out that the deal was initiated by the Prayuth administration back in 2017, and has since faced several problems, notably that China was unable to supply an S26T Yuan-class submarine fitted with a German-made diesel engine as per the contract.

As Germany prohibits such engines from being used in Chinese military hardware, Beijing proposed to use a Chinese-made engine for the submarine instead, an offer later rejected by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

Instead, the Thai navy proposed to buy a frigate from China in place of the submarine. However, the new frigate project would cost 1 billion baht more than the original submarine procurement so has been shelved.

Sutin added that if Thailand were to back out of the deal now, it could lose the 6 billion-baht already paid to China if it were unable to prove that China violated the contract. This prompted the ministry to seek advice from the Office of the Attorney General.

“China could use the fact that we missed the payment schedule once during Covid-19 to conclude that it is Thailand that broke the contract,” he said.