How much do you pay for your coffee?

Starbucks cited increasing operational and administrative costs as the reason for the price hike, adding that the company had delayed adjusting the prices for as long as it could.

The Nation checks out the prices of popular drinks at 10 well-known coffeehouse franchises in Thailand, to give you an idea of how much coffee drinkers would have to pay per day, as well as to see if Starbucks’ price hike is justified.

1. Starbucks

Americano 120 baht

Espresso 145 baht

Latte 130 baht

Mocha 145 baht

Green tea 145 baht

Thailand’s sole franchisee of the American coffeehouse chain is Thai Beverage Plc, which reportedly paid 20 billion baht (US$650 million) to open outlets in Thailand since 2019.

2. The Coffee Club (under Minor International Plc)

Americano 115 baht

Espresso 95 baht

Latte 125 baht

Mocha 140 baht

Green tea 140 baht

3. TrueCoffee (Charoen Pokphand Group)

Americano 105 baht

Espresso 130 baht

Latte 115 baht

Mocha 130 baht

Green tea 135 baht

4. Black Canyon (Black Canyon Thailand Ltd)