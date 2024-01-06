How much do you pay for your coffee?
After the global coffeehouse chain Starbucks announced they would increase all beverage prices at Thai outlets by 5 baht from January 4, the prices of premium coffees at various franchises in Thailand have become a hot topic of discussion across social media platforms.
Starbucks cited increasing operational and administrative costs as the reason for the price hike, adding that the company had delayed adjusting the prices for as long as it could.
The Nation checks out the prices of popular drinks at 10 well-known coffeehouse franchises in Thailand, to give you an idea of how much coffee drinkers would have to pay per day, as well as to see if Starbucks’ price hike is justified.
1. Starbucks
- Americano 120 baht
- Espresso 145 baht
- Latte 130 baht
- Mocha 145 baht
- Green tea 145 baht
Thailand’s sole franchisee of the American coffeehouse chain is Thai Beverage Plc, which reportedly paid 20 billion baht (US$650 million) to open outlets in Thailand since 2019.
2. The Coffee Club (under Minor International Plc)
- Americano 115 baht
- Espresso 95 baht
- Latte 125 baht
- Mocha 140 baht
- Green tea 140 baht
3. TrueCoffee (Charoen Pokphand Group)
- Americano 105 baht
- Espresso 130 baht
- Latte 115 baht
- Mocha 130 baht
- Green tea 135 baht
4. Black Canyon (Black Canyon Thailand Ltd)
- Americano 85 baht
- Espresso 90 baht
- Latte 99 baht
- Mocha 105 baht
- Green tea 120 baht
5. D'Oro (Golden Cream Ltd)
- Americano 65 baht
- Espresso 75 baht
- Latte 75 baht
- Mocha 85 baht
- Green tea 75 baht
6. Inthanin (Bangchak Corporation Plc)
- Americano 60 baht
- Espresso 65 baht
- Latte 75 baht
- Mocha 75 baht
- Green tea 60 baht
7. Café Amazon (PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc)
- Americano 60 baht
- Espresso 60 baht
- Latte 70 baht
- Mocha 70 baht
- Green tea 55 baht
8. Punthai Coffee (PTG Energy Plc)
- Americano 60 baht
- Espresso 60 baht
- Latte 60 baht
- Mocha 60 baht
- Green tea 65 baht
9. Chao Doi (Aroma Group)
- Americano 55 baht
- Espresso 55 baht
- Latte 65 baht
- Mocha 65 baht
- Green tea 50 baht
10. All Café (Charoen Pokphand Group)
- Americano 35 baht
- Espresso 35 baht
- Latte 35 baht
- Mocha 35 baht
- Green tea 35 baht