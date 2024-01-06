Thai govt sets up ‘angel fund’ for new startups

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that up to 1 million baht from the Depa Digital Startup Fund will be made available for 15 early-stage startup projects in state services, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education, services, finance, or smart cities.

Chai explained that the “D-startup” project operates in the form of an “angel fund”, and interested individuals or companies registered for no more than three years can apply for it.

Applicants can submit their proposals online at member.depa.or.th or by e-mail at [email protected]. The application window is open until June 30.

For additional details, interested parties can visit the depa website (www.depa.or.th/startup) or call 02 026 2333, extensions 1128, 1272, or 1025.



