Thai govt sets up ‘angel fund’ for new startups
The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is extending financial support to Thai digital startups operating in eight key sectors to facilitate their international growth.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that up to 1 million baht from the Depa Digital Startup Fund will be made available for 15 early-stage startup projects in state services, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education, services, finance, or smart cities.
Chai explained that the “D-startup” project operates in the form of an “angel fund”, and interested individuals or companies registered for no more than three years can apply for it.
Applicants can submit their proposals online at member.depa.or.th or by e-mail at [email protected]. The application window is open until June 30.
For additional details, interested parties can visit the depa website (www.depa.or.th/startup) or call 02 026 2333, extensions 1128, 1272, or 1025.
Depa has previously supported some 160 Thai digital startups, generating revenue of over 15 billion baht, the spokesman said, adding that the newly launched “D-startup” project aims to help more digital startups develop products and services for the market.
“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has underlined the need to support startups and to recognise the importance of Thailand’s digital industry. The government sector is ready to create the space and opportunities for any party to access support or funding,” the spokesman said.
“The prime minister believes in the potential and creativity of Thai startups. He reckons that the development of technologies and innovations with commercial potential can boost the country’s competitiveness.”