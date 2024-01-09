Tens of thousands celebrate birthday of revered monk in Chiang Rai

Followers have been celebrating the 60th anniversary of Phra Khuva Boonchum, a well-known monk of the Thai forest tradition from Shan State in Myanmar, since Sunday.

The final day of celebrations on Tuesday drew the biggest crowd, with worshippers arriving at Wat Phra That Doi Wieng Kaew from early morning.

At 9am, Phra Khuva Boonchum emerged and began prayers to bless the huge congregation. Followers also received portraits of the monk to take home with them.