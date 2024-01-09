Tens of thousands celebrate birthday of revered monk in Chiang Rai
The birthday of a revered Buddhist monk in Chiang Rai drew tens of thousands of followers to his temple in Chiang Saen district on Tuesday.
Followers have been celebrating the 60th anniversary of Phra Khuva Boonchum, a well-known monk of the Thai forest tradition from Shan State in Myanmar, since Sunday.
The final day of celebrations on Tuesday drew the biggest crowd, with worshippers arriving at Wat Phra That Doi Wieng Kaew from early morning.
At 9am, Phra Khuva Boonchum emerged and began prayers to bless the huge congregation. Followers also received portraits of the monk to take home with them.
At 2pm, Chiang Rai’s head monk led a delegation to the temple to preside over a water-blessing rite for Phra Khuva Boonchum, concluding the birthday ceremonies.
Shan followers celebrated his birthday at Wat Phra That Don Ruang, in Tachileik, Shan State, last Friday.
Born in 1965, Phra Khuva Boonchum is known as the “monk of the three nations” for his dedication to solitary meditation and his influence in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.
Although he rarely gives public teachings, his dedication to meditation and simple living has attracted a large following across the three neighbouring countries.
Seen as a role model for aspiring meditators, his retreats attract an international mix of participants.
His influence also extends beyond the monastic sphere, with prominent Burmese officials and rebel leaders often seeking his guidance.