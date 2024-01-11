Covid-19 named among three major pandemic threats this year

Department director-general Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said on Wednesday that they had compiled an estimates of the communicable disease situation in Thailand for 2024 based on current patients, mortality and spreading rates, in a bid to plan and implement suitable disease-control policies.

The department predicted that due to the constant mutation of the virus, Covid-19 could still become a pandemic in 2024, albeit with less severe symptoms as most people already have immunity.

Thongchai said the DDC would focus monitoring “608” vulnerable groups, namely seniors aged over 60 years, pregnant women, and those with eight chronic health problems (eg diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer). He advised people to wear a face mask when going to a public place, wash their hands regularly, and get vaccinated at least once a year.

The department reported 652,868 patients infected with Covid-19 in the past year with 848 deaths. It estimated that 2024 would see slightly lower patients at around 649,520.