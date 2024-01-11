Doctor warns pregnant women to protect themselves from mosquito bites

Pregnant women are advised to protect themselves well against mosquito bites as Zika virus is spreading, Dr Thaweechai Wisanuyothin, director of the Nakhon Ratchasima-based 9th Disease Control Office, said.

He said the Zika virus has continued to spread in Thailand now and then through mosquito bites and the virus could cause birth deformities, specially microcephaly.

Microcephaly is a condition where a baby's head is smaller than expected for their age and sex. Babies with microcephaly may have developmental delays, seizures, and other health problems.