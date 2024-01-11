Srettha visits Chiang Mai to inspect progress in combating forest fires

At noon, Srettha and his delegation visited the centre for training fire-fighters and development of fire-control methods in tambon Suthep, Muang district.

He visited the centre to monitor forest-fire hotspots and farm-waste burning and to check the readiness of forest fire-fighting units.

During the visit, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation demonstrated the use of drones to fight forest fires.

After the demonstration, Srettha and fire-fighting officials joined hands to build a fire buffer zone along the Doi Suthep-Pui forest reserve border.