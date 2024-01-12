Suspects in Stark Corp fraud to hear charges against them

It is thought that some of the victims, most of whom are elderly, will also show up to follow the progress of this high-profile fraud case with damages amounting to over 15 billion baht.

The former executives of the wire and cable manufacturing company, which was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) are suspected of fraud and of allegedly trying to hide the company’s accumulated loss during 2021-2022 of 12 billion baht, 4 billion of which is reportedly negative shareholder equity.

The 11 suspects being summoned to listen to their charges on Friday at 10am are: Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, Chinawat Assavapokee, Sathar Chantrasettalead, Kittisak Jitprasertngam, Stark Corporation; Phelps Dodge International (Thailand) Co Ltd, Adisorn Songkhla Co Ltd, Thai Cable International Co Ltd, Asia Pacific Drilling Engineering Co Ltd, Yosboworn Amarit, and Chanin Yensudchai.

The source added that after reviewing the case files, the OAG ordered the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to further investigate two suspects: Vonnarat, the company’s largest shareholder and Yosboworn, secretary to Stark’s Chief Financial Officer, for their involvement in other offences.