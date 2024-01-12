Poll reveals youth expectations on Thai Children’s Day
Concert and music performance are the most popular Children’s Day activities, while top music artists are the individuals Thai youths are most interested to meet in person, according to a poll jointly conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Suan Dusit Poll.
In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, which falls on January 13 this year.
The Ministry of Culture, which is responsible for hosting Children’s Day activities nationwide, collaborated with Suan Dusit Poll to survey public opinion about Children’s Day this year. A total of 21,627 children nationwide — 58.59% males and 41.41% females — participated in the survey.
Interesting findings were as follows:
▪︎ Top five Children’s Day activities that respondents would like to take part in:
1. Concerts and music shows (49.35%)
2. Games and competitions with prizes (43.5%)
3. Seeing movies in theatres (42.35%)
4. Meeting celebrities (35.11%)
5. Cooking shows (27.47%)
▪︎ Top five locations where Children’s Day activities should be held:
1. Schools (51.66%)
2. Shopping malls (36.82%)
3. Theme parks/zoos (33.94%)
4. Town squares (28.96%)
5. Sport stadiums (28.81%)
▪︎ Top five individuals that children want to meet on Children’s Day:
1. Singers/musicians (73.57%) — most mentioned names included Lisa Blackpink, Three Man Down, and BTS
2. YouTubers/influencers (59.11%), such as SPD, zbing z, My Mate Nate, and Kyutae Oppa
3. Actors (34.49%), including Nadech Kugimiya, Patcharapa Chaichua, Urassaya Sperbund, and Mario Maurer
4. Politicians (30.24%), including Pita Limjaroenrat, Srettha Thavisin, Prayut Chan-o-cha, Chadchart Sittipunt and Thaksin Shinawatra
5. Athletes (29.23%), including Chanathip Songkrasin, Panipak Wongpattanakit, and Buakaw Banchamek
▪︎ What are the most desired Children’s Day gifts?
1. Cash (29.38%)
2. Smartphones/tablets/laptops (24.82%)
3. A trip with family (13.96%)
4. Stationery (6.80%)
5. Sports equipment (6%)
▪︎ Top five problems that adults should prioritise solving
1. Drugs (30.1%)
2. Education-related problems (18.91%)
3. Sexual harassment/bullying/physical violence (15.7%)
4. Game addiction (11.27%)
5. Social media-related problems (9.48%)