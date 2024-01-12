Poll reveals youth expectations on Thai Children’s Day

In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, which falls on January 13 this year.

The Ministry of Culture, which is responsible for hosting Children’s Day activities nationwide, collaborated with Suan Dusit Poll to survey public opinion about Children’s Day this year. A total of 21,627 children nationwide — 58.59% males and 41.41% females — participated in the survey.

Interesting findings were as follows:



▪︎ Top five Children’s Day activities that respondents would like to take part in:

1. Concerts and music shows (49.35%)

2. Games and competitions with prizes (43.5%)

3. Seeing movies in theatres (42.35%)

4. Meeting celebrities (35.11%)

5. Cooking shows (27.47%)



▪︎ Top five locations where Children’s Day activities should be held:

1. Schools (51.66%)

2. Shopping malls (36.82%)

3. Theme parks/zoos (33.94%)

4. Town squares (28.96%)

5. Sport stadiums (28.81%)