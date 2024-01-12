Thai passport ranks 63rd most powerful with 82 visa-free destinations

The Henley Passport Index shows that the kingdom has made progress compared to the past two years when Thailand was in 70th place in 2022 and 64th in 2023.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association and the research team of a London-based investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners company.

Thailand’s 82 visa-free territories include Japan, South Korea, Russia, Iraq, Turkey, Argentina, and Brazil, according to the data.

Six countries topped the chart. They are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Singapore.

Citizens of these countries can travel to 194 lands without visa requirements. Also, the two Asian countries in the list have remained at the top of the index for five consecutive years.