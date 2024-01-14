Anutin promises completion of stalled bridge for Koh Phayam students

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the interior minister, said Anutin became aware of the difficulties faced by Moken children on the island through social media. A bridge construction project initiated in 2014 had been left unfinished, forcing students to wade through waist-deep water to reach their schools.

On Saturday, the Facebook page “Monsoon Garbage” posted photographs of young students wading through waist-deep water across the river next to an unfinished bridge.

The page addressed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, asking him to approve the construction of the bridge as a Children’s Day gift to the Moken kids.