Covid reinfection risk higher among those who received multiple vaccines
Thai news website NationTV.tv published a statement on Monday (January 15) from Dr Panthep Puapongpan (also known as Dr Duer), a Thai doctor and public health expert.
Warning that people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 and have received multiple Covid vaccines may be at risk of serious complications should they become reinfected.
Dr Duer cited a study published in the journal Nature Medicine that found that people who had been infected with Covid-19 and then received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were more likely to develop severe disease from reinfection than people who had not been infected with Covid-19.
The study also found that people who had been infected with the virus and then received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were even more likely to develop severe disease from reinfection than people who had not been previously infected.
Dr Duer said that the findings of this study suggest that people who have previously been infected with Covid and have received multiple vaccines may need to be revaccinated more often than those who have not been infected. He added that people in this group should be aware of the symptoms of severe Covid and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any of these symptoms.