Trapped Manta in Andaman! Divers race to save entangled giant

The stricken marine giant was captured in a video taken by divers from the Tiny Dot diving school and posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Tiny Dot reported that the group, led by diving teacher Khru View, spotted the ray during a safety stop while surfacing at the Ko Hin Daeng diving spot in Krabi at 1.08pm on Saturday.

The school said it had asked other divers and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to help locate and free the creature.