RTAF white paper to defend need to buy new fighter jets

Commander-in-Chief ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul said the white paper laying out the RTAF’s strategies for development and modernisation over the next decade, would be

made public on February 29.

The white paper will explain how the RTAF intends to adjust itself to the global situation and new technologies, Phanpakdee said.

He added that the white paper will also lay out the Force’s plans to acquire 12 fighter jets to replace the ageing F16 jets that will be gradually decommissioned.