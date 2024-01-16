Sa Kaeo police chief promises fair investigation, transfers father of suspect

He said the officer was transferred temporarily to the Sa Kaeo police headquarters so he could not interfere in the investigation, as his son is among the five suspects.

The Sa Kaeo police chief promised that the case would proceed fairly and transparently even though one of the suspect’s father was a police officer.

Omsin was speaking to reporters to calm the public following an uproar on social media, in which many alleged that Aranyaprathet police tried to help the son of a fellow police officer by making the woman’s husband a scapegoat.