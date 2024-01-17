Phetchabun park rangers rescue wild baby elephant, return it to its herd

Ronnarat Sirimakorn, chief of Phetchabun’s Tat Mok National Park, said on Wednesday that a team of rangers spotted the baby elephant stuck in a dry creek at 2pm last Thursday.

The rangers were patrolling the areas of Tat Mok Park, Nam Nao National Park and Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary in Phetchabun’s Muang district when they found the helpless calf stranded in the creek with its legs sunk into the mud.

The creek lies between the Tat Mok Park and the wildlife sanctuary in Tambon Huay Yai.