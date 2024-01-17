Empathetic migration policies crucial to create more accepting society
Clear government regulations on migrant workers could improve the public attitude towards them, Dr.Sripapha Petcharamesree, a law professor at Chulalongkorn University, told a public forum.
She emphasised that Thailand lacks long-term, comprehensive migration policies that aim to foster integration and acceptance.
Speaking at the public forum titled "Shaping Public Perception towards Migrants", held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the law professor noted that the realisation of an accepting society towards migrants requires a supportive legal infrastructure.
Sriprapha called on the Thai government, as well as ASEAN nations, to formulate a clear migration policy, encompassing not only the welcoming of migrants but also establishing quotas based on the country's needs.
Such policies are crucial to elevating public perception towards migrant workers.
She warned of the repercussions of a lack of clear policies, which could lead to an increase in irregular or illegal situations for migrants, posing challenges for protection of human rights.
She also discussed the positive shift in public opinion towards migrants in Thailand, discussing the evolution from a 2004 survey. The professor stressed that economic and social integration had already occurred.
In Thailand, for example, a study by the International Organisation for Migration showed that locals in Mae Sot, in Tak province, had expressed a friendly attitude towards migrant workers and were likely to not tolerate racism if it occurred in front of them.
Speaking ill of migrants is also frowned upon, with 96 per cent of respondents in Chanthaburi, 92 per cent in Tak, and 81 per cent in Bangkok answering that they would disagree if their friends made fun of migrants.
From an economic viewpoint, according to a report by MI Group, there are more than 2.3 million migrant workers in Thailand, contributing to an estimated value ranging from 820 billion to 1.2 trillion baht per year, making a case for increased acceptance within Thai society, since migrants are a significant economic force shaping the Thai economy.
Impact of Covid-19
Sriprapha acknowledged the impact the Covid-19 pandemic on migrant workers, with many of them returning to their respective home countries during lockdowns. Many of them did not return to Thailand after the lockdowns ceased, putting in difficulty many industries such as factories and restaurants that relied on migrant workers.
Ad hoc policies during the pandemic were often influenced by the pressure exerted by companies, investors, and corporations needing a workforce, she said.
This showcases the vital role businesses can play in shaping migration policies.
“They need migrants, and they don't have enough Thai workers any longer. So pressure from them would be making the Thai government make some changes within the Thai government policy,” said the professor.
Even though the ad hoc policies were not sustainable, she was optimistic that Thai companies were ready to welcome refugees and others affected by events like the coup in Myanmar.
Drawing comparisons with countries like Canada and Singapore, Sriprapha suggested that Thailand could benefit from adopting similar standards for granting migrant status. She advocated a shift in the concept of "Thainess" to not hinder the acceptance of migrants and the promotion of a more inclusive Thai society.