Empathetic migration policies crucial to create more accepting society

She emphasised that Thailand lacks long-term, comprehensive migration policies that aim to foster integration and acceptance.

Speaking at the public forum titled "Shaping Public Perception towards Migrants", held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the law professor noted that the realisation of an accepting society towards migrants requires a supportive legal infrastructure.

Sriprapha called on the Thai government, as well as ASEAN nations, to formulate a clear migration policy, encompassing not only the welcoming of migrants but also establishing quotas based on the country's needs.

Such policies are crucial to elevating public perception towards migrant workers.

She warned of the repercussions of a lack of clear policies, which could lead to an increase in irregular or illegal situations for migrants, posing challenges for protection of human rights.

She also discussed the positive shift in public opinion towards migrants in Thailand, discussing the evolution from a 2004 survey. The professor stressed that economic and social integration had already occurred.

In Thailand, for example, a study by the International Organisation for Migration showed that locals in Mae Sot, in Tak province, had expressed a friendly attitude towards migrant workers and were likely to not tolerate racism if it occurred in front of them.