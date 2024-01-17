Deadly explosion at fireworks factory leaves all 23 workers dead in Suphanburi

Rescue officials said the explosions blew up their bodies, and body parts were retrieved from about 50 metres away and even in the rice fields. They said it was hard to identify the victims.

The accident was immediately reported to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin who is on an official trip to Davos, Switzerland.

The prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said he was shocked by the high number of fatalities.

He instructed the Interior Ministry to ensure that the injured people received proper treatment. The governor of Suphan Buri governor later reported to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that so far there was no survivor from the factory.

Srettha also instructed the Interior Ministry to update him about the tragedy every hour.