Aranyaprathet police chief transferred over torture allegations

After the arrest, Channel 8 obtained footage from security cameras that showed that Buaphan being beaten by the teenage gang until she lost consciousness. Footage also showed the gang taking her unconscious form on a motorcycle to the pond where her body was later found

Only after Channel 8 played the footage did the police arrest the five teenagers and release Panya.

During the crime reenactment, Panya was able to describe how his wife was beaten and killed and could point at the spot where she was drowned by the gang, leading social networkers and several media expressing doubt as to why Panya had that knowledge if he didn’t do it and was in fact drunk the night his wife was killed.

The strong criticism on social media that police had against arrested a scapegoat prompted deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn to head to Aranyaprathet on Wednesday.

Surachate interrogated Panya in front of the media and senior police only to be told by the husband that he invented the story on his own and he was not forced by police to confess to the killing.

But after Surachate returned to Bangkok, an official of the Win Win Foundation released two audio clips that indicated otherwise.

In the first audio clip, Panya told an official of the foundation that he was initially summoned by the police station as a witness but he was later tortured to admit the killing.

Panya said in the clip that a policeman with an artificial leg put a black garbage back over his head and forced him to admit to the murder. Panya said he was also chained at his ankles and claimed he had been instructed by the police to describe the details of the murder during the crime reenactment.

In another clip, an official of the foundation was heard talking to a police officer at the station, who admitted that a bag was put over Panya’s head but claimed this was done to make fun of Panya and there were no serious efforts to get him to confess.

When Surachate learned of the audio clips, he promised a fair and thorough investigation into the alleged torture and said he would send an investigative team from Bangkok to look into the accusations.

After the murder and alleged scapegoating made headlines, a celebrity social activist Kanthat Pongpaiboon, who is known as Kan Jompalang, led several more victims of the gang to file complaints with the police.

Kanthat said the victims had been raped by the gang but local police had turned a blind eye to the alleged crimes.

He said Buaphan, who was reportedly mentally retarded and liked to spend time alone on the street, would not have been killed had local police taken action against the notorious gang for their alleged crimes.