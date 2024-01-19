Attacks on ships in the Red Sea quadruple shipping costs

Maersk, a major Danish shipping firm, expects a 2-3 month halt in shipping in the Red Sea following the United States’ attack on a fortified Houthi base in Yemen.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the situation in the Red Sea is deteriorating faster than expected, pushing freight rates up, especially on the route from Thailand to Europe, with costs increasing to as much as US$5,000 per container. This forces exporters to bear additional costs, leading to increased product prices.

The US and the UK launched an attack on the fortified base of the rebel group in the early morning of January 18, The attack targeted secure bases in 5 northern provinces of Yemen, including the key port province of Hodeidah. This follows an incident on January 17, when the rebel group used attack drones to target US cargo ships in the Gulf of Aden.

Al-Masirah, the Houthi-owned television station, reported that this was the fourth attack by the US within days specifically targeting rebel groups in Yemen.

Vincent Klerk, CEO of Maersk, said the halt to global shipping resulting from the attack on cargo ships in the Red Sea could last for at least another 2-3 months.

Reuters reports that Maersk and other shipping companies have instructed hundreds of cargo ships to avoid sailing in the Red Sea and instead use longer routes via the Cape of Good Hope to cope with the situation.