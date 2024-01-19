Bad debt related to student loans hits 100 billion baht

The SLF is a government programme that provides loans to students who cannot afford to pay for their education. The loans are typically repaid over 15 years.

The increase in debt is a major concern for the government. The SLF is not only a major financial burden but also a source of stress for many students and their families.

The government is working to address the problem. Last year, a new law was passed making it easier for students to repay their loans by allowing them to delay repayment for up to two years after graduation. It also provides for more flexible repayment options.

Chainarong Katchapanan, manager of the Student Loan Fund (SLF), said the calculation method for new debts has been adjusted to comply with the government's amendment to the Student Loan Fund Act (2023), Previously, when borrowers defaulted on payments and subsequently began repaying, the money was first used to settle the overdue fines. Next, it was allocated to clear the outstanding interest, and finally, the principal amount was deducted. This resulted in a significant reduction in the principal only when borrowers with overdue payments repaid their debts.