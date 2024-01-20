PM unveils vision for Chiang Mai as flower export hub, pledges support

He also vowed to transform the northern province into a flourishing hub for flower exports.

The premier and a delegation of business operators visited the Ban Rai Fruit and Flower Propagation Development Service Centre in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district to watch the use of cutting-edge farming technology and discuss business opportunities in modern agriculture.

The centre’s representative highlighted the North of Thailand’s untapped potential in cultivating decorative plants and flowers, thanks to favourable climate and skilled farmers. However, the representative emphasised the need for financial backing from the government and a concerted effort to promote flower exports.

Acknowledging the centre’s achievement in developing efficient farming techniques and training local farmers, the premier said “what the farmers need is not just money, but also attention from leading businesses”.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said that though the centre’s presentation of agricultural technology was highly detailed, it lacked colour and flair. Instead, he said, the researchers should work with designers to create a presentation that can capture the interest of potential investors.

“The government is ready to provide financial support to agricultural projects, but it will come with clear KPIs [key performance indicators],” he said, adding that he will task officials at the PM’s office to initiate discussions on joint investment projects with farmers and interested businesses.