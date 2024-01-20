Focus on food courts as Thailand moves to tackle food waste
Thailand produces 9.7 million tonnes of food waste per year, or 146 kilogrammes for each resident, says Pollution Control Department director-general Preeyaporn Suwanaged.
She explained that most of the waste came from wet markets, followed by shopping malls, convenience stores, and office buildings.
According to Preeyaporn, the main source of food waste was food courts, and hence the issue should be tackled at its origin.
Reducing food loss and waste is one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The target is to halve per capita food waste across the globe by 2030 at the retail and consumer levels, as well as reduce losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.
Two key guidelines
Preeyaporn said that as a UN member, Thailand needs to reach its SDG targets and to help with the efforts, Thailand’s National Food Committee last week approved a food waste management roadmap (2023-2030) and food waste management action plan in phase 1 (2023-2027). These roadmaps will serve as a framework for preventing and addressing the food waste issue. The plan calls for changes in consumption behaviour to prevent and reduce food waste, an efficient food waste disposal system and the separation of food waste from general waste.
The department is working with other state agencies and several private businesses to better manage food waste and excess food, so it is reduced, recycled or eliminated to meet the UN SDG requirements. Among other agencies involved are the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Local Administration Department, Department of Climate Change and Environment, Department of Health, and Thailand Environment Institute. Fourteen operators of food courts across the country are also involved in the efforts.
More dedicated space needed
Chatwut Wangwon, director of health risk control at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said densely populated areas in Bangkok and surrounding provinces lack the public space required for efficient management of food waste and excess food.
Hence, he said, the issue of food waste and excess food should be tackled at the source. This, he said, requires a change in consumer behaviour, as well as a concerted effort to recycle or give excess food to vulnerable groups.
Wijarn Simachaya, president of the Thailand Environment Institute, said the agencies and organisations involved in tackling the issue of food waste and excess food would focus their efforts on food centres across the country. The cooperation will include the following:
• Encouraging food courts and relevant premises to reduce the amount of food waste and excess food through a separation and collection system that facilitates proper utilisation and disposal
• Encouraging consumers to prevent and reduce food waste, excess food
• Educating cooks and vendors about helping prevent and reduce food waste and excess food
• Developing models and good practices to prevent and reduce food waste and excess food in food courts seen as the main source
• Driving the effort through information, regulations and communication mechanisms for concrete and widespread practice.