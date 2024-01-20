Focus on food courts as Thailand moves to tackle food waste

She explained that most of the waste came from wet markets, followed by shopping malls, convenience stores, and office buildings.

According to Preeyaporn, the main source of food waste was food courts, and hence the issue should be tackled at its origin.

Reducing food loss and waste is one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The target is to halve per capita food waste across the globe by 2030 at the retail and consumer levels, as well as reduce losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.

Two key guidelines

Preeyaporn said that as a UN member, Thailand needs to reach its SDG targets and to help with the efforts, Thailand’s National Food Committee last week approved a food waste management roadmap (2023-2030) and food waste management action plan in phase 1 (2023-2027). These roadmaps will serve as a framework for preventing and addressing the food waste issue. The plan calls for changes in consumption behaviour to prevent and reduce food waste, an efficient food waste disposal system and the separation of food waste from general waste.

The department is working with other state agencies and several private businesses to better manage food waste and excess food, so it is reduced, recycled or eliminated to meet the UN SDG requirements. Among other agencies involved are the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Local Administration Department, Department of Climate Change and Environment, Department of Health, and Thailand Environment Institute. Fourteen operators of food courts across the country are also involved in the efforts.



